Metallurgical drilling underway at Fremont

An underground tunnel on the Fremont property. Credit: Lode Gold

Lode Gold Resources (TSXV: LOD) started metallurgical drilling at its Fremont gold mine in California on Monday.

The Vancouver-based junior miner has brought on an engineering company to run the program. The scope of the collaboration includes oversight of PQ core sampling protocols, design and structuring of metallurgical programs and optimization of future capital expenditure and operating costs.

“The 2014 metallurgical report confirmed a 91% recovery. We are conducting a new study to validate the information,” said Jon Hill, the director and chair of the technical committee at Lode Gold.

Located about 240 kilometres from San Francisco, Fremont covers about 13.56 sq. km. A historical mine on the property graded 10.7 grams of gold per short ton, before it was suspended in the 1930s. Lode Gold’s exploration drilling on the property is in advance of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) expected in 2027.

For further information on the drilling program, visit: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309925/Lode-Gold-Commences-Metallurgical-Drilling-at-Fremont-Gold-Mine-Mariposa-CA