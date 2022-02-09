Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold close US$10B merger

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL; NYSE: KL) successfully completed their US$10-billion merger on Feb. […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 9, 2022 At 1:31 pm
The merger of Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold creates a powerhouse capable of producing 3.5 million oz. annually. Credit: Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL; NYSE: KL) successfully completed their US$10-billion merger on Feb. 8.

The combined company will continue to do business as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The ticker “AEM” will continue to be used on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. The combined company has a market capitalization of about US$22.4 billion.

Agnico Eagle's reconstituted board of directors now consists of Leona Aglukkaq, Sean Boyd (executive chair), Martine Celej, Robert Gemmell, Jonathan Gill, Peter Grosskopf, Arnold Klassen, Elizabeth Lewis-Gray, Anthony Makuch (CEO), Deborah McCombe, Jeffrey Parr (vice-chair), J. Merfyn Roberts and Jamie Sokalsky (lead director).

The combined company will be led by Sean Boyd, as executive chair, Anthony Makuch, as CEO and Ammar Al-Joundi, as president.

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold were to be delisted today.

Details of the merger and documents are available on www.AgnicoEagle.com.

