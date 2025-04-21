Agnico Eagle releases podcast series highlighting Arctic stories

Agnico Eagle Mines (Agnico Eagle) has released a special podcast series, The Arctic Edge: Stories from Canada’s Frontier. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico.

The company is letting potential listeners know that the trailer for the podcast is now live. Subscribing listeners will be informed when the first two episodes drop on May 1, 2025. Hannah Thibedeau – an award winning journalist – will host the podcast.

The podcast will focus on a series of engaging stories and insightful interviews that explores Nunavut and the broader Canadian North. The podcast will also ensure Inuit voices are highlighted as well.

Sean Boyd, chair of the company’s board. “As the Arctic region grows in strategic importance, not only for Canadians, but for many of our neighbours, it is vital that we come together as a nation to implement a comprehensive Arctic vision and strategy. Our goal is that listeners of The Arctic Edge will leave with a deeper appreciation for the North’s rich heritage and its immense potential.”

Ammar Al-Joundi, president and CEO of Agnico Eagle, said: “Agnico Eagle is deeply honoured by the opportunity to help share stories from Canada’s North to a broader audience. The stories shared on this podcast are engaging, insightful and moving. I am confident the podcast will spark curiosity and pride across Canada and beyond.”

The company announced that the following special guests that will be heard throughout the series: Kono Tattuinee, president of Kivalliq Inuit Association, Peter Tapatai, president of Peter’s Expediting Limited, Dennis Patterson, a former senator for Nunavut, Mads Qvist Frederiksen, executive director for the Arctic Economic Council, Scott Clancy, former director general for the Royal Canadian Air Force, and Sean Boyd, chair of the board for Agnico Eagle.

The podcast will be available in English wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The podcast will also be available in Inuktitut, date of release to be announced.

Agnico Eagle is directing those interested to listen to the trailer and subscribe to The Arctic Edge so they can catch the first two episodes dropping on May 1, 2025, by visiting: www.TheArcticEdge.ca.