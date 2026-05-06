AI-powered mining drones featured at CIM Connect 2026

Drone as a Service showcased its heavy-lift aerial technology at CIM Connect in Vancouver from May 3 to May 5, 2026. The company demonstrated the ZenaDrone1000, a vertical takeoff and landing drone.

"Drone as a Service empowers mining companies with actionable data collected by AI-powered drones, capable of operating in challenging or hazardous environments," Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO, said. "Our drones provide comprehensive surveys with rich topographic data and accurate volumetrics for excavation and backfill planning, allowing mining companies to track operations more efficiently, while keeping teams out of harm's way."

Drone as a Service operates as a subsidiary of ZenaTech. The parent company specializes in artificial intelligence drones, enterprise software solutions, and quantum computing applications across commercial, government, and defense sectors. ZenaTech has maintained its software development focus since 2017 while expanding drone design and manufacturing through the ZenaDrone division.engineered for extensive site inspections and rapid delivery operations in difficult terrain.

The automated drone solutions provider serves surveying, mapping, and inspection needs for commercial and government clients through subscription and usage-based services. Mining companies can access site surveys, stockpile measurements, security monitoring, and supply delivery capabilities through the streamlined platform powered by ZenaDrone technology.

The service fleet features three distinct models beyond the showcase ZenaDrone1000. The ZenaDrone IQ Quad handles surveys and subsurface inspections through its vertical takeoff capabilities, while the ZenaDrone IQ Square incorporates advanced collision detection systems for inspection, site monitoring, security, and compliance work.

Each drone carries 4K cameras alongside LiDAR and multispectral sensors that map and model site features rapidly. These systems generate multispectral terrain maps, elevation models, and orthomosaic maps in significantly reduced timeframes compared to traditional methods. On-site teams can monitor operations in real time through thermal imaging and radar scanning capabilities that detect heat-related issues and assess subsurface conditions.

Mining professionals attending CIM Connect can examine the aerial intelligence solutions at Booth 1717 or visit the company's website for additional information about operational safety and efficiency improvements.

The company currently serves enterprise software customers across law enforcement, government, and energy sectors through twelve branded solutions. Drone implementations span agriculture, defense, and logistics applications as ZenaTech builds its scalable autonomy platform for business and government services.

More information is posted at www.Zenadrone.com