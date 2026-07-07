Aki‑Dumas to start early underground work at West Cache

West Cache gold project in Timmins, Ontario. Credit: Galleon

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) has issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) and Letter of Award (LOA) to Aki‑Dumas Limited Partnership for underground development at its West Cache gold project in Timmins, Ont.

Early LNTP work is expected to cover engineering, planning and long‑lead procurement. Underground development will establish access to the planned bulk‑sample area and install the infrastructure needed to support mining activities. The two companies are expected to finalize a definitive agreement shortly.

“Awarding the LNTP to Aki-Dumas represents an important milestone as we move West Cache toward underground development and the planned bulk sample program,” said David Russell, Galleon’s chair and CEO. “Their early involvement allows us to advance box cut preparation and project execution activities while the definitive agreement is finalized.”

West Cache is an advanced‑stage exploration site spanning Bristol, Price and Ogden townships in northern Ontario. Its 11,570‑hectare package includes leases, mining licences of occupation (MLOs) and claims near major Timmins‑area mines.

Aki-Dumas is a partnership between Mattagami First Nation and Dumas Contracting, a subsidiary of STRACON Group Holding Ltd.