Wheaton donation backs new mining education centre at Britannia Mine Museum

Concept drawing of the planned Education Centre. Credit: Britannia

Following a $3 million donation from Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM, NYSE: WPM), the Britannia Mine Museum has announced it will build a new mining education centre in B.C.

The Wheaton Precious Metals Modern Education Centre will provide hands-on learning and training opportunities to students from elementary to post-secondary, the museum said in a news release. Britannia added the centre will also enable it to double its current educational spaces to run more events and workshops aimed at the general public. The Caterpillar 793 haul truck, donated by Finning Canada earlier this year, has been installed on-site as part of the expansion.

“The generous support of our donors allows us to scale up to meet growing demand, while adapting to a rapidly changing world where mining and critical minerals play a pivotal role. It also enables us to continue preserving and sharing British Columbia’s mining heritage,” said Leonie Tomlinson, the museum’s board chair.

Hytham Hodaly, the president and CEO of Wheaton, called investing in education opportunities “essential” to building the next generation of mining talent. “We can help ensure students have greater visibility into the opportunities within the sector and that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute to the industry’s future.”

Wheaton’s contribution supports on‑site classroom space for mining students through Britannia’s collaboration with the University of British Columbia. The museum said field trips currently reach 11,000 students annually and often sell out months in advance.

“This unique learning centre will bring the story of modern mining to life, helping bridge the gap between public understanding and the mining industry’s role in innovation, environmental stewardship and everyday life,” Tomlinson added.