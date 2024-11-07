Alamos Gold reports record production, project expansions

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) is reporting significant production and expansion news on its third quarter results.. Alamas produces at three North American operations - two in Canada and one in Mexico.

Alamos is being recognized in the third quarter by the Toronto Stock Exchange as a top performer with an inclusion into the TSX20, reflecting a 134% increase in share price of the trailing three-year period.

During this third quarter, Alamos delivered record production of 152,000 oz. of gold. The company attributes the production boost to the Magino gold mine, a large open pit operation located within 300 metres of the Island Gold deposit. Island Gold is located east of the town of Dubreuilville, 83 km northeast of Wawa in northern Ontario. The growth is also attributed to added production from the Mulatos mine in Mexico.

The third quarter marks the reporting period with the Magino mine under Alamos ownership. The company has advanced the integration of the Magino project into its Island Gold operation in Ontario, after acquiring Argonaut Gold in July. Phase 3+ expansion also continues on the Island Gold project. The company reports progress on the shaft sink, with the shaft currently at a depth of 800 metres, doubling its depth from the end of the last quarter. This is halfway from its ultimate goal of 1, 373 metres.

Alamos reports it is on track to complete this expansion within the first half of 2026.It reports that this completed expansion will bring Alamos’ annual production rate closer to 700,000 oz. per year.

Alamos also reports this quarter that is continuing with development and expansion of its Puerto Del Aire project in Sonora, Mexico. The company expects to triple the Mulatos mine’s life at least 2035. Alamos Gold was formed in 2003 through the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold.

More information is posted on www.AlamosGold.com.