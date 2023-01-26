Almadex Minerals updates estimate for Yukon Logan zinc/silver project

Almadex Minerals (TSXV:DEX) has completed its updated mineral resource estimate at the Logan Zinc/Silver project located in the Yukon.

The estimate has an indicated mineral resource of 2.6 million tonnes grading 5.1% zinc and 23.1 g/t silver as well as an inferred mineral resource of 16.9 million tonnes grading 4.3% zinc and 18.2 g/t silver.

Located 108 km northwest of Watson Lake in south central Yukon, the Logan project consists of 156 contiguous quartz mining claims located in the Watson Lake mining district, covering over 3,200 hectares. The project is located on the traditional territory of the Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation, 38 km north of the Alaska Highway.

The Logan deposit consists of fracture and vein hosted zinc-silver mineralization within a granitic intrusion. The Main zone occurs along an 8,000 metres long NE-trending fault-related structure. The Main zone is tabular, dips 70 degrees to the NW, extends for 1,100 metres along strike, varies from 50 metres to 150 metres in width, and has been traced to depths of 275 metres and remains open.

The mineralization is up to 90 metres thick in relatively gentle terrain and minimal overburden, making it potentially attractive for open pit mining. Recent drill core re-analysis indicated potentially economically significant values of the critical metal indium (In), not historically assayed for, averaging 35 parts-per-million (ppm) In and up to 273 ppm In. Indium is integral to solar panel manufacturing and a key input in semiconductors and many materials needed for advanced vehicle manufacturing.

To learn more, visit www.almadexminerals.com.