Alrosa tests kimberlite for carbon capture potential

Alrosa has reported that testing of processed kimberlite from its mines has shown the potential for the material to completely offset the […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 16, 2021 At 3:06 pm
Udachnaya diamond mine
Alrosa’s Udachnaya diamond mine in Russia’s Sakha Republic. Credit: Alrosa

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Alrosa has reported that testing of processed kimberlite from its mines has shown the potential for the material to completely offset the diamond miner's carbon emissions. The company says it has completed the first phase of a carbon sequestration study that is expected to continue until 2023.

Preliminary testing was completed in co-operation with Russian research centres on kimberlite samples from various stages of mining – extraction, processing and post-processing. Processed ore samples that had been placed in tailings storage tanks for a period of between one month and 10 years were compared with unprocessed kimberlite samples.

Alrosa says the initial results show that the CO2 absorption potential is comparable to – and in some scenarios several times greater than – the CO2 emissions of the entire Alrosa Group. CO2 absorption by kimberlite from the Udachnaya mine in Russia's Sakha Republic for example, could be as high as 80 kg per ton of processed raw material – nearly four times greater than the diamond mining industry's average annual CO2 emissions, the company says.

“If future research confirms the preliminary data found, we will have established significant potential for compensating greenhouse gas emissions in diamond mining through the ore’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” said Mikhail Dubovichev, head of Alrosa's innovation and technology centre. “This discovery could mark a new step in the efforts to preserve our planet’s ecosystem.”

Other studies ongoing

Alrosa isn't the only miner who's investigating the potential for carbon sequestration in mine tailings. De Beers is also conducting research in this area with the University of British Columbia's CarbMin Lab, as well as other partners.

Certain types of minerals have greater potential for carbon capture. Ultramafic rocks, including kimberlite, can contain reactive minerals that capture CO2 from the air and convert it to rock, where it's locked in a stable form. Crushing the rock speeds up the reaction.

Alrosa says transport and power are the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in diamond mining. Although it says 90% of its power is generated by renewable sources and it is currently replacing diesel used in transport with natural gas, the company says it can only achieve its carbon neutrality targets through a combination of measures that could include carbon capture of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 15 2021 - Sep 17 2021
CNA2021: The Canadian Nuclear Association Conference and Trade Show
Sep 22 2021 - Sep 23 2021
The Northern Miner Q3 Global Mining Symposium
Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 13 2021 - Oct 14 2021
Canadian Mining Journal’s Suppliers Symposium

Related Posts