AME JV video: Bradshaw Institute backs green mining innovation

The Bradshaw Research Institute for Mining and Minerals (BRIMM) supports solutions for technology to produce minerals in environmentally sustainable ways.

The institute, based out of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, works with scientists and engineers to develop those technologies and provides funding for researchers, BRIMM director John Steen says.

“We look very carefully at decarbonization,” Steen said last month at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver “How do we achieve the net zero mine? What’s the combination of technologies, energy efficiency, (and) carbon capture?”

The institute also works with industry through Rio Tinto’s (NYSE, LSE, RIO, ASX: RIO) Centre for Future Materials network, supported with a US$150-million (C$215 million) budget and which is linked to UBC and universities in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and South Africa.

