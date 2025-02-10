AME JV video: Skeena sees open-pit future for Eskay Creek

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE) is targeting initial production of 450,000 oz. of gold-equivalent metal at its Eskay Creek property in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

Production at the mine could start in 2027, Galina Meleger, vice president of investor relations said in a recent interview at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver. Eskay Creek, a former Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) property, was once regarded as the highest-grade gold mine in the world. Based on current spot prices, it could generate more than $700 million a year in after-tax free cash flow, Meleger said.

“We’re looking at reconceptualizing Eskay Creek as a massive open pit operation,” she said. “We have a real motivation to bring this project on stream as quickly as possible.”

Meleger spoke with Henry Lazenby, The Northern Miner‘s Western editor. Watch the full conversation below. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.