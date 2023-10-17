American Eagle drills 900 metres of 0.50% copper equivalent at NAK

American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE)reports drilling 0.50% copper equivalent over 900 metres in the North Copper zone at its 80%-owned NAK copper-gold porphyry project near Smithers, B.C. The balance of the project belongs to Orecap Investment.

Recently released assays come from hole NAK23-12, which returned 900 metres grading 0.35% copper, 0.11 g/t gold, 2.4 g/t silver, and 60 ppm molybdenum (50% copper equivalent) from 29 metres below surface to 929 metres downhole. The same hole assayed 0.88% copper equivalent from 80 to 130 metres, 0.71% copper equivalent from 506 to 749 metres, and from 344 to 884 metres the grade was 0.61% copper equivalent.

Hole NAK23-12 was collared 190 metres west of hole NAK22-04 to test the east-west extent of the bornite-rich copper mineralization encountered last year.

Hole NAK23-12 represents American Eagle’s most consistently mineralized interval over such a wide length. The hole's high copper content also stands out, accounting for over 70% of the reported copper equivalent grade within the hole. And this hole ended in high-grade mineralization of 1% copper equivalent, highlighting that this system remains open in all directions and at depth, according to the company.

Assays are pending for five more holes.

More information, including a video, are posted on www.AmericanEagleGold.ca.