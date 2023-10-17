American Eagle drills 900 metres of 0.50% copper equivalent at NAK

By Marilyn Scales October 17, 2023
American Eagle CEO Anthony Moreau, Lake Babine Nation Chief Murphy Abraham, and CFO Joel Friedman during exploration agreement signing ceremony on Lake Babine Traditional Territory during August 2023 site visit to NAK. Credit: American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Gold (TSXV:AE)reports drilling 0.50% copper equivalent over 900 metres in the North Copper zone at its 80%-owned NAK copper-gold porphyry project near Smithers, B.C. The balance of the project belongs to Orecap Investment.

Recently released assays come from hole NAK23-12, which returned 900 metres grading 0.35% copper, 0.11 g/t  gold, 2.4 g/t silver, and 60 ppm molybdenum (50% copper equivalent) from 29 metres  below surface to 929 metres downhole. The same hole assayed 0.88% copper equivalent from 80 to 130 metres, 0.71% copper equivalent from 506 to 749 metres, and from 344 to  884 metres the grade was 0.61% copper equivalent.

Hole NAK23-12 was collared 190 metres west of hole NAK22-04 to test the east-west extent of the bornite-rich copper mineralization encountered last year.

Hole NAK23-12 represents American Eagle’s most consistently mineralized interval over such a wide length. The hole's high copper content also stands out, accounting for over 70% of the reported copper equivalent grade within the hole. And this hole ended in high-grade mineralization of 1% copper equivalent, highlighting that this system remains open in all directions and at depth, according to the company.

Assays are pending for five more holes.

More information, including a video, are posted on www.AmericanEagleGold.ca.

