American Lithium reports best extraction results to date, shares up

American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI) has received the highest lithium extraction results to date on its Tonopah lithium claims (TLC) in Nevada, achieving 97.4% extraction using warm sulfuric acid leach.

Previous metallurgical work has demonstrated that the TLC claystones are amenable to rapid lithium extraction using warm sulfuric acid leaching, reaching 92% lithium extraction in 10 minutes. In addition, up to 82% lithium extraction has been achieved using salt roasting followed by water leaching.

The latest test work, run by TECMMINE in Lima, Peru, achieved 97.4% lithium extraction into sulfate solution using H 2 SO 4 at temperatures of 900C with 60-minute leaching, the best results from any recovery process to date.

According to American Lithium, optimization test work will continue into fall 2021 using all three potential process options: hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid as well as salt roasting/water leaching. The company says it is committed to "producing a world-class process to supply cost competitive lithium products in an environmentally sound manner."

The TLC project, located approximately midway between Las Vegas and Reno near the town of Tonopah, Nevada, is a lithium claystone discovery within in the same basinal environment as Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium mine.

Based on the most recent NI 43-101 resource statement, the property contains 5.37 million tonnes LCE in the measured and indicated category, plus another 1.76 million tonnes LCE in the inferred.

In addition to TLC, American Lithium is also looking to advance the Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru, both acquired through its acquisition of Plateau Energy Metals earlier this year.

Shares of American Lithium surged 16.9% by 12:20 p.m. Toronto time. The lithium miner has a market capitalization of C$402.4 million.

This article first appeared on MINING.com.