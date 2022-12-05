Amex accepts exploration company of year at Mines and Money, London

Montreal’s Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) has won the Exploration Company of the Year honour awarded on Dec. 1 at the Mines and Money annual dinner in London, U.K. The award acknowledges a company and its team for a significant new discovery made or advanced between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

Amex is advancing its Perron gold project 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Que. By the end of this year, the company will have completed close to 375,000 metres of drilling. The program has outlined the volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) potential of the property over a 4-km strike.

The company discovered four new gold zones and two copper-rich VMS zones, while expanding and defining the High-Grade Gold zone (HGZ) (an underground mining target) and the adjacent Denise zone (a near surface bulk-tonnage target).

In addition, Amex qualified for EcoLogo certification as awarded by Underwriters Labs Canada for its environment, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration, commented, “The Perron project is located in a greenstone belt of Quebec that was previously overlooked for gold. Our success has proven that perseverance leads to discoveries which will benefit the people of the area and the province of Quebec.

"I am very proud of the dedicated team and the quality of work we have produced. Exploration is at the core of Amex culture, and we continue to stay focused on delivering results for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Learn more about the Perron project at www.AmexExploration.com.