Ampcontrol chosen for conveyor control at Jansen potash mine

By Marilyn Scales December 1, 2022 At 11:23 am
Ampcontrol boxes
Ampcontrol will make the first Canadian installation of its iMAC conveyor control system at the Jansen potash mine. Credit: Ampcontrol

Ampcontrol has been named the supplier for conveyor control systems for Stage 1 at the US$5.7-billion BHP Jansen potash project 140 km east of Saskatoon, Sask. This marks the first time an Ampcontrol product will have been used in Canada.

The Ampcontrol iMAC monitoring and control system has achieved Canadian Standards Approval (CSA) and will be used for conveyor control of 35 km of conveyors in the mine.

Designed to maximize productivity while maintaining the highest level of safety, the Ampcontrol iMAC system is customized to the unique requirements of sites and provides features such as high integrity emergency stop, broadcast messaging, and belt hazard identification functionality, with remote interface capabilities.

"The Ampcontrol iMAC was the successful solution because it provided a remote interface which gave us the ability to link in remotely and help fault find should issues occur. This is particularly important for this site due to our remote location" said Jamie Scheffer, integrated project team manager underground BHP.

Work will start on the conveyor system in late 2022 with the current project expected to be completed by 2025.

Ampcontrol is Australia's largest privately-owned electrical engineering company leading advanced global manufacturing of award-winning innovations, products, solutions and service to the resources, infrastructure and energy sectors. 

