Anfield PEA shows 106% IRR on key uranium, vanadium projects

The Velvet-Wood project broke ground in 2025. Credit: Anfield

Anfield Energy, a Burnaby, B.C.-based energy metals exploration company, has filed an updated combined preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for several of its U.S. uranium and vanadium projects.

The PEA includes Anfield’s Utah-based Velvet-Wood project, its Slick Rock project in Colorado, along with six of the nine mines at the West Slope complex in the same state. All eight sites lie within the Uravan Mineral Belt and within trucking distance of Anfield’s fully permitted Shootaring Canyon Mill, its centralized processing hub.

The updated model outlines a pre‑tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 106% and a net present value (NPV) of US$606 million, based on an 8% discount rate, a uranium price of US$100 per pound and a vanadium price of US$9 per pound. Post‑tax figures include a 97% IRR and an NPV of US$533 million.

The PEA incorporates planned upgrades at Shootaring, including US$31.1 million for general improvements, US$34.6 million for a modern vanadium circuit and US$14.4 million for tailings facility updates, totalling US$80.1 million. Mine‑related expenditures across Velvet‑Wood, Slick Rock and the West Slope mines are estimated at US$37.5 million.

Corey Dias, the CEO of Anfield, said, “We are very pleased with the outcome of this updated PEA as it provides Anfield with strong further evidence of the true value of the combination of Velvet-Wood, Slick Rock and the West Slope mines within Anfield’s uranium and vanadium hub-and-spoke production model.”