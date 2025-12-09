Anglo American, Teck shareholders approve US$53B merger of equals  

Anglo American (LON: AAL) and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A | TECK.B) announced Tuesday that its shareholders have approved the previously announced $53B merger at company’s general meetings.

The all-stock, nil-premium $53-billion transaction, first announced in September, creates a major copper heavyweight, capable of production that could surpass BHP’s massive Escondida mine in Chile by the early 2030s, according to analysts.

On Monday, Anglo dropped a proposal to change executive bonus awards from the agenda of Tuesday’s shareholder vote after investors objected to the plan.

Anglo American noted the incentive plan was meant to support the deal and help retain senior leaders as the merger would shift the company’s headquarters to Canada.

The merger vote comes after BHP (ASX:BHP) briefly attempted to buy Anglo last month before abandoning its offer three days later.

Anglo has long been seen as a takeover target thanks to its copper portfolio, though its diamonds and platinum businesses have complicated past bids.

Both companies have undergone significant restructuring in recent years, driven in part by previous takeover attempts

“We are delighted with the clear endorsement from our shareholders to take this next strategic step to unlock outstanding value as Anglo Teck,” Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad said in a news release.

“Together, we will form a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and offering more than 70% exposure to copper, underpinned by a world-class portfolio of assets with exceptional growth optionality,” Wanblad said.