Another new discovery – 1,910 g/t over 0.3 metre – for New Found Gold at Queensway project

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) has drilled another new discovery at its Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld., in the newly named Vegas zone. For lovers of bonanza grades, hole NFGC-23-1848 assayed 1,910 g/t gold over 0.3 metre within a broader zone measuring 16.9 metres and grading 35.24 g/t gold.

The hole was drilled midway between the Monte Carlo and K2 zones on the west side of the Appleton Fault zone. The Vegas zone was discovered through reconnaissance grid drilling and subsequent, follow-up drilling has identified a high-grade segment of this moderately northeast-dipping fault that appears to link between the Monte Carlo and K2 structures. New Found says additional drilling is planned to expand on this newly identified high-grade domain.

Good grades were also drilled at the Monte Carlo zone further south. Some of the best results were 25.77 g/t gold over 2 metres, including 92.51 g/t over 0.5 metre; 10.57 g/t gold over 3.3 metres, including 36.56 g/t over 3.3 metres; and 6.87 g/t gold over 7.3 metres, including 27.76 g/t over 1.3 metre.

Reconnaissance drilling a further 800 metres south of Monte Carlo intersected a new shear zone, named Powerline. Two holes drilled there returned 3.34 g/t gold over 7 metres and 1.85 g/t over 6.3 metres; and 1.80 g/t gold over 10.6 metres. ­­

Detailed drill results and maps are available on www.NewFoundGold.ca in the Feb. 29 news release.