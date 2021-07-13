Antiplano begins underground drilling at Farellon

Altiplano Metals (TSXV: APN) has begun an underground drill program at its Farellon copper-gold project near La Serena, Chile. The company recently purchased a drill rig in preparation for the 6,000-metre campaign.

The program will assist in grade control within the mineralized zones and provide guidance for further advancement of the Hugo decline. Drilling to the southwest will test the continuity of the vein beyond the intrusive dyke structure where additional copper-gold and iron oxide material could be recovered.

Three underground drilling stations will be established along the historical Laura vein system decline about 250 meters south of Farellon. This will allow the deeper parts of the Farellon vein to be tested. The target is to outline at least 60,000 tonnes copper-gold and iron oxide mineralization. The work will also help with designing more efficient stopes.

Processing 108,000 tonnes of development ore at a grade of 1.8% copper from Farellon has generated approximately $8 million for Antiplano. When the veins were mined in the 1970s, 300,000 tonnes of ore grading 2.5% copper and 0.5 g/t gold were recovered. The historical production occurred only to a depth of 70 metres below surface. Antiplano has since developed the Hugo decline to access the 376- and 370-metre levels, and the vein system appears open in all directions.

