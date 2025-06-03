Appia Rare Earths and Uranium receives exploration permit for Otherside property

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE: API; OTCQB: APAAF) announced that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment granted it a five-year exploration permit for its wholly owned Otherside uranium property, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

This permit, valid until April 30, 2030, enables Appia to carry out a range of mineral exploration activities, including diamond drilling, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and the establishment of a temporary work camp. The permitted work area lies approximately 34 km south of the community of Fond du Lac and encompasses multiple mineral dispositions where Appia had previously identified high-priority drill targets for uranium exploration.

Tom Drivas, CEO and director of Appia, commented: “This long-term permit is a critical milestone that allows us to move forward with confidence and execute our exploration strategy at the Otherside uranium property for the next five years. With approvals now in place, we are well-positioned to mobilize and begin ground-based exploration efforts."

Appia's 2025 exploration program at the Otherside uranium property will focus on refining and drill testing high-potential targets identified through the 2024 airborne gravity gradiometer and magnetometer survey.

More information is posted on https://appiareu.com.

