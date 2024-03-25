Archer enjoys over 4% nickel in winter drilling at Grasset

Archer Exploration (CSE: RCHR; OTCQB: RCHRF) announced strong nickel grades from its winter drilling program at the Grasset project in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec. The property is 100%-owned by the company.

Here are the highlights from hole GR24-10A in the newly discovered H1X zone 400 metres below surface: 2.67% nickel, 0.44% copper, 2.32 g/t platinum and palladium (Pt+Pd), including 4.08% nickel, 0.98% copper, and 4.57 g/t Pt+Pd, within a longer zone grading 1.19% nickel, 0.17% copper, and 0.99 g/t Pt+Pd over 8.2 metres.

The H1X zone was discovered in 2023 and is a high-grade southwestern extension of the H1 zone. When drilled last year, the zone returned 1.55% nickel, 0.18% copper, and 1.2 g/t Pt+Pd; 2.97% nickel, 0.10% copper, and 4.1 g/t Pt+Pd over 0.44 metre; and 1.06% nickel, 0.145 copper, and 0.7 g/t Pt+Pd.

"As our technical team persists in exploring and defining the boundaries of the Grasset deposit, we remain highly encouraged from the successes of our fall and winter drilling campaigns. We are particularly enthusiastic about future drilling as we focus on the H1X discovery zone at depth and towards the southeast, an area devoid of any historical drilling or exploration along the Sunday Lake fault." said Tom Meyer, president and CEO of Archer.

The Grasset deposit was discovered in 2012 at the southern end of the Grasset Ultramafic complex. It comprises two subparallel and sub-vertically dipping zones (H1 and H3) of disseminated to locally semi-massive sulphide mineralization. Both remain open at depth and along strike to the northwest.

Archer said that In 2021, an updated mineral resource estimate using a 2016 drilling cutoff was completed. The indicated resource was 5.5 million tonnes grading 1.53% nickel equivalent and the inferred resource was 217,000 tonnes grading 1.01% nickel equivalent.

Detailed assay results are available on www.ArcherExploration.com.