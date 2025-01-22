Artemis advances Blackwater mine with start of ore milling

Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) announced that commissioning of the grinding circuit at the Blackwater Mine has advanced and the company has commenced milling first ore this week.



This means the company is on target for its first gold pour later this month. Artemis had made the pledge to start in December 2024

The Blackwater mine project is in central British Columbia, approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George and 446 km northeast of Vancouver. The project is accessible by major highway and access/service roads.

Artemis has interest in 328 mineral claims covering an area of 148,688 ha distributed among the property and the Capoose, Auro, Key, Parlane and RJK claim blocks. The Crown controls surface rights over the project area.

The Blackwater mine project will comprise the construction, operation, and closure of an open pit gold and silver mine and ore processing facilities. The mining company will use a combined gravity circuit and whole ore leach for recovering gold and silver.

Artemis will be using conventional open pit mining methods for the project. The company will initially target high-grade, near-surface ore for processing. However, it will use stockpiled lower-grade material for processing at the end of the mine life.

The Blackwater mine received its BC Mines Act permit from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation in March 2023. A positive decision statement was issued by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency in April 2019 and an Environmental Assessment certificate was issued by the BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and BC Minster of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in June 2019.

The company signed a trilateral project participation agreement in 2019 with the two Indigenous nations whose traditional territories overlap the proposed mine site: Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation and Ulkatcho First Nation. In May 2021, Artemis also signed an impact benefits agreement with the Nazko Nation in respect of the Blackwater project. Discussions with the Carrier Sekani First Nations, whose territories overlap proposed linear infrastructure corridors, are ongoing.

