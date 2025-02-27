Artemis Gold provides ramp-up update for the Blackwater mine

Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG ) announced the company has continued its ramp-up of the Blackwater mine since the first pour of gold and silver doré on January 29, 2025. Blackwater mine is in central British Columbia about 160 km southwest of Prince George and 450 km northeast of Vancouver.

The crushing circuit is currently averaging 16,500 ore tons per day (more than nameplate capacity) and the ball mill is currently averaging more than 12,500 tonnes of ore per day (over 75% of nameplate capacity).

Location of Blackwater mine project. CREDIT: Artemis Gold.

During February 2025, Artemis completed commissioning and handover of its third production excavator. Blackwater's heavy haul fleet is direct tipping into the primary crusher. The company also reported operations integration, and budgeted operational roles are complete.

The processing facility is currently stripping carbon daily. Company officials expect that the performance of both the dry and wet plant will increase further. Blackwater continues to target commercial production in the second quarter of 2025.

Artemis has a 100% recorded interest in 329 mineral claims covering an area of 148,902 ha distributed among the property and the Capoose, Auro, Key, Parlane and RJK claim blocks. The Crown controls surface rights over the project area.

More information is posted at www.ArtemisGoldinc.com.