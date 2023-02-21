Artemis prepares for major work, orders Blackwater construction fleet

Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) has ordered the construction fleet for its Blackwater gold mine 112 km southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C. Finning (Canada) has won the contract to supply Caterpillar equipment for the major works construction activities.

The first delivery is scheduled early in the second quarter this year. It will consist of mining support equipment, including excavators, backhoe loaders, compactors, graders, telehandlers, as well as fuel and water trucks. Additional equipment will be delivered as construction progresses. Rental equipment will be used to support the construction fleet until the primary mining fleet is delivered as pre-stripping nears.

Preliminary work will focus on development of infrastructure such as access roads, water management structures, mine haul roads, and the early stages of tailings dam construction.

Artemis plans to pour the first gold in the third quarter of 2024. The $645-million project consists of an open pit and concentrator/refinery capable of producing an average of 300,000 oz. of gold annually.

Meanwhile, the company says preparation of the plant site is on schedule. The majority of the bulk earth works are complete, including the laydown and batch plant areas. Both sites are ready for handover to Sedgman Canada, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Preparation of the plant site will be completed before the start of major works construction.

Work on the construction camp is on schedule. One hundred fifty rooms and the kitchen facilities will be ready for occupation by the end of February. More rooms will be ready in March, bringing the total camp capacity to 477 beds.

Artemis says it has also selected preferred partners to provide security, supply fuel and related products, as well as explosives and related services. Definitive contracts will be signed as soon as the B.C. Mines Act permit is received.

Learn more about the Blackwater gold project at www.ArtemisGoldInc.com.