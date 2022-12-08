Ascot drills 488 g/t Au at Big Missouri deposit, its best gold intercept since 2017

Ascot Resources (TSX: AOT; OTC: AOTVF) has released the third batch of assay results from surface drilling at the Big Missouri deposit, which continues to impress with more bonanza-grade gold and additional occurrences of coarse, visible gold.

The latest results are from surface drilling for in-fill and exploration purposes at the Big Missouri deposit, part of Ascot's 2022 exploration program on the Premier gold project in northwestern British Columbia. The drilling program, totalling 50 holes and 4,752 metres, was completed in October; results for 28 holes have already been released in the first two batches.

The highlight of the third batch (18 holes) was 62.76 g/t gold and 27.36 g/t silver over 7.9 metres from a depth of 90 metres, including an interval of 488 g/t gold and 181 g/t silver over 1 metre.

The 488 g/t was the highest gold intercept Ascot has drilled since 2017, when it first acquired the Premier project, and the fourth-highest assay ever recorded at Big Missouri. The same hole also returned 30.98 g/t gold and 9.35 g/t silver over 3 metres from a depth of 112 metres, including 90.70 g/t gold and 19.75 g/t silver over 1 metre.

Other notable results include: 6.75 g/t gold and 12.44 g/t silver over 14.5 metres from a depth of 26 metres, including 26.00 g/t gold and 28.30 g/t silver over 1.43 metres and 28.80 g/t gold and 30.20 g/t silver over 1 metre; 8.03 g/t gold and 19.13 g/t silver over 9.52 metres from a depth of 23.38 metres, including 44.50 g/t gold and 109.00 g/t silver over 1 metre; and 6.26 g/t gold and 8.13 g/t silver over 10.8 metres from a depth of 29.4 metres, including 43.60 g/t gold and 30.10 g/t silver over 1 metre.