Ascot raises $40M to get Premier gold project back on track

Ascot Resources (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) said on Monday it plans to raise at least $40 million to get its Premier gold […]
By MINING.COM Staff October 21, 2024 At 12:21 pm
The construction camp at Ascot Resources’ Premier gold project in B.C. Credit: Ascot Resources

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Ascot Resources (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) said on Monday it plans to raise at least $40 million to get its Premier gold project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle back on track after shutting it down just months into its first gold pour.

The financing will consist of a new US$11.25 million loan with the company's main creditors and a minimum $25 million private placement of shares priced at $0.16 that can rise to $35 million depending on demand.

This funding package, said Ascot chief executive Derek White, will enable the company to undertake mine development activities necessary to advance the Premier Northern Lights (PNL) and Big Missouri (BM) deposits located 25 km from Stewart, BC.

In September, Ascot revealed that the PNL and BM deposits have not been advancing on schedule, leading to insufficient ore feeds to the Premier mill and missed production targets. As a result, it decided to place the Premier project on care and maintenance until further development is completed, which is estimated to take 3-6 months.

At the time, the company had $15 million in cash, which was enough to endure the suspension of operations for winter season, but additional funding was required to complete the necessary mine development work and restart operations.

Ascot's shares plummeted to its lowest in over five years ($0.14) following that announcement, and since then has been hovering between $0.16 and $0.19 a share. Monday's financing sent the stock to $0.22, for a market capitalization of $155.3 million.

"While the timeframe and funding required to undertake this work has been challenging for the company, recent actions were required to ensure sustainable feed for profitable mill operations," CEO White said in Monday's news release, adding that Ascot is focused on returning to gold production in the second quarter of 2025.

The company achieved first pour at Premier in April and had initially expected to declare commercial production at the historical mine during the third quarter of 2024. Mining is expected to occur from total probable reserves of 3.6 million tonnes grading 5.45 g/t gold and 19.1 g/t silver, containing 637,000 oz. of gold and 2.23 million oz. of silver.

Once upon a time, the Premier mine was the largest gold mine in North America until fire destroyed its surface buildings. Before its closure in 1952, it had produced over 2 million oz. of gold and 45 million oz. of silver.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 21 2024 - Oct 23 2024
3rd International Conference and Expo on Lasers, Optics & Photonics
Oct 21 2024 - Oct 22 2024
SMART GRIDS USA 2024
Oct 28 2024 - Oct 31 2024
Xplor 2024
Oct 29 2024 - Oct 30 2024
MiningTech North America Conference

Related Posts