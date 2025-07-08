Assessment begins for Yellowhead project

Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) has filed and received acceptance for the initial project description (IPD) of its Yellowhead copper project from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). This acceptance officially begins the environmental assessment (EA) process, ensuring that the Yellowhead project complies with strict regulatory requirements while balancing environmental, social, and economic values.

Taseko has prepared the IPD through engagement with both the EAO and IAAC and commits to fostering a high level of public involvement and Indigenous engagement throughout the EA and permitting stages.

Located about 150 km north of Kamloops, BC, the Yellowhead project lies within Simpcw First Nation's territory (Simpcwúl'ecw), which is part of the Secwépemc Nation.

On its Indigenous engagement, the company said: “Since acquiring the property in 2019, Taseko has worked closely with Simpcw leadership to build a mutually beneficial relationship based on trust and respect, to better understand community priorities and interests, and to inform the Yellowhead project IPD. The project will be subject to the Simpcw p2rocess, an Indigenous-led assessment and decision-making process currently in its initial phases. Taseko and Simpcw have also signed a relationship negotiation agreement, setting out an approach for the development of a relationship agreement that will define Simpcw’s role in project oversight and planning and establish an economic partnership between the parties. In addition to Simpcw, Taseko has established positive working relationships with several proximal Secwépemc groups.”

Stuart McDonald, president and CEO of Taseko, commented, “The submission of the initial project description represents a significant milestone for the Yellowhead project permitting process. We have already begun to engage stakeholders and will ensure that the development of Yellowhead is in line with environmental and social expectations. Recently, Taseko has hosted a number of well attended community meetings, and we look forward to continued involvement with project stakeholders and government regulators through the environmental permitting process.”

Taseko has launched a dedicated project website: www.YellowheadProject.com, to keep stakeholders informed about project details and status, share opportunities for feedback, and encourage participation in the EA process.

For further information on Taseko, see the company’s website at www.TasekoMines.com.