Avante reports 1.9% nickel from first drilling at Voisey’s West

Avante Mining (TSXV:AVA; OTC Pink:ACPRF) received encouraging assays – as high as 1.9% nickel over 1 metre – from its first five-hole drilling program at the Voisey’s West nickel project 70 km west of the town of Nain, Labrador. Individual samples also assayed 0.05% cobalt, 0.43 g/t gold, and 0.35 g/t palladium.

Other high-grade intercepts include 1.68% nickel equivalent over 2.7 metres as part of 0.78% nickel equivalent over 22.7 metres, all from hole VW32-03.

The company says drilling has confirmed the existence of a new magmatic sulphide system similar to that at Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine at the Voisey’s West project. Avante reported that assays over 1% nickel are known to occur over a 1-km strike length which remains open. There also appears to be potential that grades increase with depth.

Three pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pyrite-pentlandite showings are located on the Voisey's West, namely, the Long Pond, All-About-It and No Baccy. Initial surface grab samples from the Long Pond and All-About-It showings returned up to 1.36% nickel and 0.58% copper, plus 1.05% nickel and 1.53% copper respectively. Continued work led to the identification of a primary mineralized corridor occurring over approximately 2.5 km and multiple high-grade nickel drill intersections up to 14 metres of 1.02% nickel, 0.51% copper and 0.03% cobalt.

