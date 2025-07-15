Aventis Energy announces partnership with KorrAI Technologies

Aventis Energy (CSE: AVE; OTC: VBAMF) has entered into a partnership with KorrAI Technologies through an agreement dated July 9, 2025. They will deploy KorrAI’s AI-powered Trail platform on the Corvo uranium project, using its advanced systems to increase efficiency in discovering mineralized outcrops.

Mandeep Parmar, interim CEO of the company, commented, “We are very excited to partner with a leading technology company in the exploration industry. KorrAI is pioneering modern exploration techniques, and we are eager to deepen our understanding of the project by leveraging their proprietary methods and technology. Looking ahead, we anticipate further findings across our portfolio and believe this partnership will enable us to efficiently achieve our long-term goals of advancing strategic projects in stable jurisdictions.”

The Corvo uranium property features historical drill holes that intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, including an 800-metre strike length between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U3O8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U3O8 over 0.15 m)2. Surface samples also show high-grade uranium at the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U3O8) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U3O8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

KorrAI’s AI-driven Trail platform supports operational risk monitoring, geotechnical analysis, and exploration-focused targeting and logistics. Under this agreement, a customized exploration module of Trail will integrate hyperspectral imagery, satellite datasets, and terrain models to extract actionable insights and identify high-priority target zones throughout the project area.

Rahul Anand, CEO of KorrAI, said: “Trail is designed to extract decision-ready insights from diverse sources — from remote sensing and topography to historical geologic surveys. We’re excited to support Aventis in applying the platform to an early-stage exploration context, where it can help accelerate discovery across large and complex land packages.”

This initiative represents one of the first exploration-focused deployments of Trail, which is already in use by major mining and infrastructure operators in North America and Europe. The company will use the platform during the 2025 field season to help prioritize follow-up areas through a data-integrated, evidence-based workflow.

Looking ahead, Aventis expects further discoveries across its portfolio and believes this partnership will help efficiently achieve its long-term objective of advancing strategic projects in stable jurisdictions.

More information is posted on www.AventisEnergy.com and www.Korrai.com.