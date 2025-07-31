Aventis launches KorrAI tech program at Corvo uranium project

Aventis Energy (CSE:AVE; OTC: VBAMF) announced the launch of its KorrAI technology program in partnership with KorrAI Technologies at the Corvo Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Corvo uranium property has historical drilling intersecting uranium mineralization along an 800-metre strike, with high-grade surface uranium seen at the Manhattan (1.19–5.98% U3O8) and SMDI (0.137% U3O8) showings.

Michael Mulberry, CEO and director of Aventis, stated: “We are excited to launch our KorrAI technology program at the Corvo project. Partnering with a leading technology company, we believe KorrAI’s proprietary hyperspectral imaging will enhance our geological understanding and uncover new insights for our future work programs.”

KorrAI pioneers remote monitoring solutions that minimize operational risks by integrating satellite, geological data, and AI. Their systems analyze Earth features and changes, helping to mitigate exploration project risks through a scientifically rigorous approach.

Aventis will utilize KorrAI’s exploration data management system for Corvo, which delivers geospatial data products created with proprietary algorithms. These include AI-driven outcrop mapping to detect and digitize geological features, radon stress analysis to identify potential uranium targets beneath till cover, iron oxide signature mapping over outcrops, and the integration of geological and field sampling data. This will help establish a baseline AL/ML prospectivity model and define exploration targets for field sampling and model validation.

More information is posted on www.AventisEnergy.com and www.KorrAi.com.