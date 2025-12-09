Aviseo study reveals $1.1B GDP impact for Dumont Nickel

Dumont Nickel, owner of the Dumont nickel project, has released the findings of an independent socio-economic study conducted by Aviseo Conseil, a Montreal-based strategy and economic consulting firm. The study projects the project will generate $1.1 billion in annual real gross domestic product (GDP) for Canada, driven by upstream and downstream economic activity. This includes an estimated annual contribution of over $530 million to the province of Quebec alone.

The fully permitted Dumont nickel project, located in Quebec, stands as one of the world's largest undeveloped nickel deposits. It anticipates increasing Canadian nickel output by approximately 15%. This new supply will bolster battery and advanced materials supply chains, the energy transition, and critical national-security industries, including defense and aerospace. By bringing long-life nickel production to market, the project aims to strengthen market stability and enhance supply-chain security across Western nations.

Map showing location of Dumont nickel project. CREDIT: Dumont Nickel.

Construction of the Dumont nickel project, encompassing the mine, concentrator, and associated infrastructure, will occur in two phases, from 2026–2029 and 2033–2035. The project expects to generate substantial economic benefits for Canada, including $1.9 billion in total capital investment over the two construction phases. It will contribute over $1.5 billion directly to Canada's GDP during construction and support nearly 11,000 jobs across Canada.

Aviseo's analysis indicates that the project's direct and indirect activities over its 47-year operating life will generate more than $50 billion in cumulative GDP, reaching $1.1 billion annually at full capacity. It also projects $665 million in annual expenditures, with $586 million in annual added value in Quebec and $54 million annually in the rest of Canada, reflecting the national integration of the mining supply chain. The project is also expected to contribute $179 million in annual federal fiscal revenues.

Key findings reveal 1,500 jobs will be supported during operations, encompassing direct, indirect, and induced employment.

Nickel remains central to Canada's ambitions in energy, industrial competitiveness, and strategic security. The Aviseo study highlights that Canada already serves as a major supplier of nickel to both the United States and Europe, providing 46% and 39% of their primary nickel imports, respectively. The study shows that the project's production will reinforce North American value chains for batteries, specialty steels, defense, and aerospace, and will contribute to securing stable, domestic nickel supply for Canada and its allies.

The European Commission has designated Dumont as a "strategic project" under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act. It is one of only 13 projects outside the EU and the sole North American project to receive this designation.

More information is posted on www.DumontNickel.com and www.Aviseo.ca.