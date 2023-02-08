Azimut, KGHM start 3,000 km airborne survey over Kukamas Cu-Au property, Que

Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF) has started a 3,000-line-km electromagnetic geophysical survey to cover the entire Kukamas copper-gold property located in the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region in Que. The survey will be completed using a helicopter and Geotech’s VTEM Plus technology.

This survey marks the beginning of exploration on the property under the option agreement concluded with KGHM International. KGHM is a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedź, a Polish corporation that has been a major copper and silver producer for more than 60 years, with mining projects in Europe, North America and South America.

Azimut is the operator of the program, which will cost a total $770,000. Geotech of Aurora, Ont., will conduct the survey using 100-metre spaced lines. A ground prospecting phase will follow.

Kukamas covers a 41 km cumulative strike length along a prospective greenstone belt within the geological La Grande Subprovince of the Archean Superior Province. Kukamas is considered to be largely underexplored. Numerous known prospects sit on or adjacent to the property. Historical grab samples collected on the property graded up to 10.63 g/t gold and 20.7 % copper.

Kukamas’ geochemical footprint indicated a high possibility for copper-gold mineralized systems, marked by strong values in copper, silver, arsenic and antimony in lake-bottom sediments. The geology is characterized by extensive shear zones, clastic metasediments, iron formations, and mafic to felsic metavolcanics surrounding granitic intrusions.

The property comprises 537 claims (272.5 km2) in two blocks of claims. It lies four km north of the Trans-Taiga Road (a major highway) and LG-3 airstrip, along an access road leading to Hydro-Québec's LG-3 hydroelectric generating station just north of the property. The nearest town is Radisson, 80 km to the north-northwest.

