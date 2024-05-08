Azimut, SOQUEM hit as much as 3.4% Li2O at Galinée in Eeyou Istchee

Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF) and its partner SOQUEM, the provincial exploration and mining society, have drilled very high lithium oxide grades at the Galinée property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The second phase of diamond drilling consisted of 14 holes or 3,204 metres. The first assay from hole GAL24-020 includes 2.68% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 54.6 metres, including 2.26% over 8.5 metres, and 3.48% over 35.9 metres.

Hole GAL24-020 encountered white pegmatite over a length of 71.8 metres, beginning at 89.3 metres down hole. The spodumene content was estimated to be up to 40%, except for a 14.6-metre section with up to 70% spodumene. This later spodumene section included giant crystals reaching u[ to 1.4 metres long.

The hole also yielded significant grades for cesium, tantalum, gallium, and rubidium.

Azimut says the Galinée lithium zone has a strike length of 700 metres trending east-west, and it remains largely open. Geologists speculate that this discovery may be the southern extension of the Adina deposit on the adjacent property belonging to Winsome Resources. Additional work is planned along what appears to be a 60-km length of highly prospective areas.

More information is posted on www.Azimut-Exporation.com.