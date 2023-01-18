Ballard to develop a hydrogen fuel cell truck with Adani

Ballard Power Systems signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Adani Enterprises (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, and Ashok Leyland.

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 50 tonnes, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and be powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

The demonstration project will be led by AEL. Ballard will supply the FCmove fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland will provide the vehicle platform and technical support. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023. This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen powered mining truck.

The Adani Group previously announced plans to invest more than $67 billion over the next ten years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

“This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India’s future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system,” said Vinay Prakash, director, Adani Enterprises and CEO of Adani Natural Resources.



“This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations,” Prakash.

For more information, visit www.Ballard.com.