Banana waste finds new life in mine site blast collars

Daniel Schmidt, the CEO of Papyrus. Credit: Papyrus

Papyrus Australia has begun supplying the local mining sector with biodegradable blast collars made from banana plantation waste, marking the first use of the company’s fibre-based technology.

Blast collars are used in open‑cut mining to stabilize drill holes and prevent debris from falling inside before explosives are loaded. The company says its collars — produced from discarded banana stems, stalks and leaves — perform the same function while reducing plastic waste.

Papyrus has produced several hundred units to date. The collars are currently undergoing final testing ahead of being sent to customers. In November 2025, Papyrus signed an AUD$4.2 million supply agreement with TBS Mining Solutions, a subsidiary of Aquirian Limited.

Greg Patching, the managing director of Aquirian, said the biodegradable collars set a “new benchmark” for sustainability in drill-and-blast operations. He called the product “a greener, smarter alternative for our industry.”

Daniel Schmidt, the CEO of Papyrus, said the project represents a waste-reduction opportunity for Australian plantations, what the company sees as an untapped circular economy initiative.

The country’s banana industry produces more than 300,000 tonnes of fruit annually, ranking it in the top 50 producers worldwide.