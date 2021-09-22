Bank of America cuts iron ore price forecast due to Chinese restrictions on steel production

The Bank of America’s global research team is lowering its price forecast for iron ore fines in 2022 by 45% to US$91 […]
By Trish Saywell September 22, 2021 At 2:56 pm
Iron ore pellets. Credit: Siemens.

Topics

Commodities

The Bank of America’s global research team is lowering its price forecast for iron ore fines in 2022 by 45% to US$91 per tonne (down from its previous forecast of US$165 per tonne) on the back of enforced steel production cuts in China. Beijing’s restrictions on steel output are driven by its goal of driving down emissions.

For this year BofA has cut its price forecast by 16.6% to US$157 per tonne from US$188 per tonne.

“China’s policy to “force” steel production -10% during the period August-December puts the iron ore market into surplus,” BofA analysts wrote in a research note to clients. “Barring a change in this policy stance, we don’t see any reason why iron ore shouldn’t trade down to marginal cost (c. $80/t), particularly as “blue sky” policies loom in early 2022 for China’s winter Olympics.”

The winter Olympics begin on February 4.

Recent guidance from the country’s Environment Ministry, the bank says, “suggests authorities will remain focused on emissions in the run-up to the Olympics next year.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2021 - Sep 23 2021
The Northern Miner Q3 Global Mining Symposium
Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 13 2021 - Oct 14 2021
Canadian Mining Journal’s Suppliers Symposium
Oct 19 2021 - Oct 20 2021
Battery Tech 2021

Related Posts