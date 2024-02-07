Banyan updates AurMac resource to 7 million oz. gold

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF) has updated the mineral resource to 7 million oz. at its AurMac project in the Yukon. […]
By Marilyn Scales February 7, 2024 At 1:57 pm
The Airstrip (upper) and Powerline (lower) deposits at the AurMac gold project in Yukon. Credit: Banyan Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF) has updated the mineral resource to 7 million oz. at its AurMac project in the Yukon. The inferred resource is 347.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 g/t gold.

The pit constrained estimate is contained in two surface deposits – Airstrip (containing 845,000 oz.) and Powerline (containing 6.2 million oz.)

The Airstrip deposit was delineated by 139 drill holes by mid-May last year. The bulk of the gold identified is hosted within a calcareous package, a roughly 90-metre-thick east-west striking zone. There are 35.2 million inferred tonnes grading 0.746 g/t gold and containing 845,276 oz. with a 0.3 g/t cut-off.

The Powerline deposit was tested with 954 holes in the last year. The mineralization model is comprised of eight parallel and undulating mineralized zones. The bulk of the resource is hosted in quartz veins. The total inferred resource (using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off) is 312.2 million tonnes grading 0.613 g/t gold and containing 6.2 million oz.

"Metallurgical studies to date have demonstrated that Powerline mineralization is amenable to conventional mining processes, including carbon-in-pulp and carbon-in-leach, flotation and heap leaching,” said president and CEO Tara Christie. “Looking at the grade sensitivities, at a 0.60 g/t cut-off there are potentially 4 million oz. at a grade of 1 g/t across AurMac, which highlights both the robust nature of the deposit as the cut-off grade is increased along with the potential for higher-grade zones."

The AurMac project lies 30 km from Victoria Gold’s Eagle gold project and adjacent to Hecla Mining’s Keno Hill silver mine. The site has a three-phase powerline, existing power station, and cell phone coverage. Banyan is earning a 100% interest in the Aurex and McQuesten properties.

Learn more at www.BanyanGold.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts