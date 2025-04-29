Barrick Gold plans to change name to Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD; TSX: ABX) announced it plans to change its name to Barrick Mining Corporation and from « Société aurifère Barrick » to « Société minière Barrick » in French. This change is still subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 6, 2025.

In connection with its name change, the company also plans to change its ticker symbol for the Barrick common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange from ‘GOLD’ to ‘B’, to become effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025. The Barrick common shares will continue to trade under the ‘ABX’ ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Barrick common shares effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025, will be 06849F108.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow stated: “Barrick’s vision is to be the world’s most valued gold and copper exploration, development and mining company. Along with our world-class portfolio of six tier one gold mines, we are building a substantial copper business which will be a meaningful contributor to growing our production volumes in the coming years and beyond,”

Bristow added: “Barrick Mining Corporation and our new stock symbol, ‘B’, better reflect Barrick’s current business and our mission to achieve sustainable and profitable gold and copper growth. Gold remains core to our foundation, and we will continue to explore for and develop new gold mines, including the expansion of Pueblo Viejo, the exciting Fourmile gold project in Nevada and exemplified by the Reko Diq project with its world class mix of both copper and gold.”

