BAUER unveils new rotary drill rig to celebrate golden jubilee

The new BG 50 rotary drill rig. Credit: BAUER

In honour of five decades of BAUER Maschinen (OTC: BRAGF) rotary drilling rigs, the German-based supplier has announced the BG 50, a power-boosted successor to its popular BG 45 rotary drill rig.

The company says the new rig is designed to increase productivity, cost efficiency, safety, and reliability on job sites. Key upgrades include increased torque, enhanced drilling performance and improved mobility and handling. The rig’s single-pass drilling depth has been increased by 7% and its main winch pull has lifted 11%. With 470 kW of power, BG 50 also delivers around 8% more output than the BG 45, according to Bauer.

“The result is a true powerhouse that delivers outstanding performance even in the most demanding drilling applications,” said Johann Kraxenberger, Bauer’s head of rotary drilling rigs.

The new machine also features integrated assistance functions to provide more operational support. These systems are individually configurable by the operator.

Bauer says the BG 50 is currently undergoing a validation and testing program which will continue through the end of the year. The program is designed to test the rig under real-world conditions, measuring its performance and safety metrics. Series production is expected to begin in early 2027.

Development on Bauer’s first drill rig, the BG 7, was completed in 1976. The company followed the machine up with the BG 11 and BG 22. In 1989, Bauer unveiled the BG 30 in Munich. It was among the most powerful rigs in its class at the time.

“In the early days, everything in rotary drilling rigs was purely hydraulic — a few levers, a few pressure gauges and that was basically it,” added Kraxenberger. “ Today, we work with digital interfaces, electric joysticks and live data. The technology has fundamentally changed over the past decades.”

To read more, visit: https://www.bauer.de/en/50-years-bauer-rotary-drilling-rigs