Benchmark index puts Nouveau Monde at top of sustainable natural graphite producers

Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV:NOU; NYSE: NMG) is rated “industry leading” in Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s assessment of ESG achievements among critical minerals for battery materials, focusing on natural graphite. The index is used by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers to rate the environmental, ethical, and management practices of producers of critical minerals.

Amond natural graphite producers, Nouveau Monde is the only company to qualify as industry leading. It outranked all of the Western World, African, and Chinese producers.

“We’re pleased to release the first-of-its-kind sustainability index, specifically designed for the lithium-ion battery supply chain,” said Benchmark head of sustainability Charlotte Selvey Miller. “The ‘industry leading’ classification is given to companies who score over 70/100 in our meticulous assessment of ESG indicators.”

Nouveau Mond is developing the Matawinie mine and Bécancour battery material plant projects, both within a 150-km radius of Montreal. The mine is capable of producing 103,000 tonnes of graphite production averaging at least 97% graphitic carbon (Cg). The mine has proven and probable reserves of 61.7 million tonnes grading 4.23% Cg and containing 2.6 million tonnes Cg.

The plant will product 43,000 tonnes of anode material and 3,000 tonnes of purified jumbo flakes annually with a purity of 99.95% Cg.

