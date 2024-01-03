Benton drills 5.5% copper over 25 metres at Great Burnt in Newfoundland

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) has what it calls “impressive” assay results – 5.51% copper over 25.4 metres – from the high-grade lens at the Great Burnt copper-gold project in south-central Newfoundland. The assay came from hole GF-23-12 which is considered to be near the core of the lens. It is also the deepest drill intersection at the Great Burnt deposit to date.

An interval (1 metre) of the same hole returned 8.77% copper, 4.43 g/t gold, 82 g/t silver, and 1.12% zinc. The same copper-rich lens was also encountered by holes GB-23-13 and GB-23-14 at what is believed to be the up-dip and down-dip extension of the lens.

Last December, Benton reported drilling 18.2 metres grading 3.07% copper, 12.3 metres at 7.20% copper, and 26.9 metres at 7.18% copper including 10.3 metres at 11.16% at Great Burnt.

The Great Burnt project area has six known historical zones with polymetallic occurrences over 15 km. All the zones are open for expansion with prospecting and compilation ongoing.

Benton holds an option to earn a 70% option in Great Burnt from 100%-owner Spruce Ridge Resources (TSXV: SHL).

