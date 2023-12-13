Benton expands Great Burnt deposit by drilling 3.07% copper

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) continues to receive excellent assay results from the recently completed drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. Three recent holes allowed the deposit to be expanded both up-dip and along strike.

The highlights:

GB-23-10, which intersected a wide interval of stringer, disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphides grading 2.38% copper over 24.2 metres, including 3.07% copper over 18.2 metres, including 4.00% copper over 7.6 metres, including 8.23% copper over 1 metre.

GB-23-09 intersecting 3.46% copper over 8.2 metres, including 4.58% copper over 6.2 metres, including 6.75% copper over 4 metres, including 9.59% copper over 1 metre.

GB-23-11 grading 1.88% copper over 15.7 metres, including 2.31% coper over 12.7 metres, including 4.02% copper over 3 metres.

"These latest results continue to demonstrate the potential for significant expansion of the robust system at Great Burnt. We are looking forward to further assay results as we prepare for our winter exploration program designed to expand the deposit,” said Benton president and CEO Stephen Stares.

