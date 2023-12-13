Benton expands Great Burnt deposit by drilling 3.07% copper

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) continues to receive excellent assay results from the recently completed drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit […]
By Marilyn Scales December 13, 2023 At 1:54 pm
Core from hole GB 23-04 at the Great Burnt copper project in Newfoundland. Credit: Benton Resources

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) continues to receive excellent assay results from the recently completed drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. Three recent holes allowed the deposit to be expanded both up-dip and along strike.

The highlights:

  • GB-23-10, which intersected a wide interval of stringer, disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphides grading 2.38% copper over 24.2 metres, including 3.07% copper over 18.2 metres, including 4.00% copper over 7.6 metres, including 8.23% copper over 1 metre.
  • GB-23-09 intersecting 3.46% copper over 8.2 metres, including 4.58% copper over 6.2 metres, including 6.75% copper over 4 metres, including 9.59% copper over 1 metre.
  • GB-23-11 grading 1.88% copper over 15.7 metres, including 2.31% coper over 12.7 metres, including 4.02% copper over 3 metres.

"These latest results continue to demonstrate the potential for significant expansion of the robust system at Great Burnt. We are looking forward to further assay results as we prepare for our winter exploration program designed to expand the deposit,” said Benton president and CEO Stephen Stares.

Learn more by reading the corporate presentation on www.BentonResources.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts