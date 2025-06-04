Benton makes significant gold discovery at Great Burnt deposit

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) has discovered significant new gold approximately 150 metres north of the Great Burnt copper deposit in drill hole GB-25-63. Benton actively explores its high-grade copper-gold Great Burnt project located in central Newfoundland.

Early assay results for gold revealed 2.15 g/t over 7.70 metres, including 5.46 g/t over 2.75 metres. The core also displayed visible chalcopyrite (copper), with base metal assay results pending. Benton holds a 70% interest in the Great Burnt copper-gold project, while Homeland Nickel owns the remaining 30%. Both companies fund their respective interests, with Benton serving as the project operator.

The company expressed enthusiasm for the new gold intercept, suggesting it may extend the mineralization observed in hole GB-25-59, located 50 metres south. In GB-25-59, an upper zone yielded gold mineralization grading 0.67 g/t gold and 0.69% copper over 14.40 metres, including 2.16 g/t gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 metres. A lower zone in the same hole yielded 0.89% copper over 6.48 metres, including 1.11% copper over 5.09 metres.

Benton has completed 5,090 metres of drilling during its phase five program, bringing the total drilling since acquiring the project in late 2023 to over 23,300 metres. The company has sent 357 core samples for assay, with results expected in the coming weeks. Drilling operations are currently paused, awaiting assay results and the evaluation of downhole geophysics to guide the next phase of drilling.

The company also conducted a 5.9 km long surface pulse electromagnetic (EM) survey along the South Pond trend on the Great Burnt property. The EM survey revealed excellent conductive trends aligning with known mineralized zones at SP and identified multiple new targets. Benton plans to investigate these targets over the summer through prospecting, trenching, and diamond drilling. The SP trend underwent shallow-depth drill-testing across a strike length of approximately 2.3 km, yielding impressive results.

The Great Burnt project hosts a mineral resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes at 3.21% copper indicated and 482,000 tonnes at 2.35% copper inferred.

