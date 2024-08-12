BHP launches Indigenous partnership plan in Canada

BHP is taking another step in its commitment to build strong, respectful and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities with the launch of the Canada Indigenous Partnership Plan (CIPP).

This approach has been central in BHP's development of the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, where it started building relationships with local Indigenous groups surrounding the site almost a decade before construction began. First production is expected in 2026.

The launch date of CIPP (August 9, 2024) coincides with International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which is meant to encourage people from around the world to spread the United Nation's message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

The aim of the CIPP, according to BHP, is to support Indigenous well-being, develop impactful partnerships, ensure accountability, and achieve Indigenous employment and procurement targets.

The program aligns with the Australian miner's global ambition to create social value and operate with integrity. In part, it is a response to Action 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, and as such, is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Moving from paper to action, an internal team at BHP will lead implementation of the CIPP, supported by a new external Indigenous advisory circle for Jansen. The advisory circle is composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds, including community leaders, cultural advisors, experts in Indigenous rights, legal professionals, environmental consultants and representatives from various Indigenous communities.

Together, they will focus on incorporating Indigenous methodologies and fostering reciprocal relationships to achieve social, economic and environmental outcomes, and will report progress annually, BHP said.

“Through the CIPP we are seeking to incorporate Indigenous methodologies and work in a way that respects physical, mental, emotional and spiritual interconnectedness. The CIPP aims to foster reciprocal relationships, contribute to social, economic and environmental outcomes, and support reconciliation through procurement, hiring and business opportunities,” said Simon Thomas, vice president project, potash.

“BHP’s approach centers on listening to Indigenous voices, building respectful and lasting relationships through consultation, engagement and shared goals,” added Karina Gistelinck, asset president, potash.

“The plan reflects input from Indigenous partners and emphasizes continuous learning and adaptation. Our team is committed to transparency, accountability and working collaboratively to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for Indigenous communities and the company.”