Big boost: $2.4M for Abitibi-Temiscamingue mining projects

Carlos Leitão, parliamentary secretary to the minister of industry and minister responsible for CED, announced CED funding of $2,448,570 during his visit to Arkys Web Software. This funding aims to support five promising mining projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The beneficiaries include Techni-Lab S.G.B. Abitibi, Arkys Web Software, ASDR Canada, Usinage Marcotte, and HydroTech Mining.

Minister Carlos Leitão said: "The mining sector plays a key role in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue economy and in the vitality of our communities. By supporting businesses such as Techni-Lab S.G.B. Abitibi, Arkys Web Software, ASDR Canada, Usinage Marcotte and HydroTech Mining, CED is leveraging their know-how, their capacity for innovation and their willingness to grow. These investments will help strengthen the mining sector's competitiveness and generate lasting impacts for the entire region."

Government officials stated that these CED investments will enable businesses in the mining sector to grow and expand. Specifically, the funding will allow for the acquisition of new equipment, support increased production, stimulate innovation, and enhance competitiveness. Additionally, it will help develop new markets, improve technological performance, and enhance specialized services offered to businesses.

Mélanie Joly, member of parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and minister of industry and minister responsible for CED, commented: "SMEs are at the heart of community development and are part of our economic growth plan. Thanks to CED's support, we are not only helping these businesses improve their productivity and competitiveness but also creating positive economic spin-offs for their communities. The contribution these five businesses working in the mining sector make to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region's economic vitality is significant, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and impacts of their projects.”

More information about each of the funded mining projects can be found here.