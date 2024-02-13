Big Gold samples historic core from Tabor property, assays 1.5 metres of 10.9 g/t gold

Big Gold (CSE: BG) is retesting historic core from the Tabor property in the heart of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwest of […]
By Marilyn Scales February 13, 2024 At 1:42 pm
Big Gold is going over historical drill results as it hopes to find additional mineralization at its Tabor property In northern Ontario. Credit: Petra / Adobe Stock

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Big Gold (CSE: BG) is retesting historic core from the Tabor property in the heart of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. The goal is to grow resources at the project.

Hole RS-83-01 returned significant mineralization, intersecting 1.5 metres of 10.9  g/t gold, 34.1 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, and 1.8 % zinc, including 0.8 metres of 20.8 g/t gold, 56.9 g/t silver, 0.7% copper, and 3.3% zinc in previously sampled core.

In previously unsampled core, three of the four drill holes intersected low-grade gold mineralization within 10 metres of the hole end, indicating further potential at depth. Drill hole RS-83-01 intersected 0.2 g/t gold over 1 metre at the bottom of the hole. Additionally, hole RS-83-07 intersected 0.2 g/t gold over 0.6 metres; hole RS-83-14 intersected near-surface gold mineralization grading 0.1 g/t gold over 1.4 metre.

Big Gold says these results confirm the extension of the Shebandowan Greentone Belt onto the Tabor property.

"Utilizing the Infill sampling results with the 2023 desktop compilation and surface sampling results will help us better define our first drilling campaign targets in the East Divide zone. We are aiming to kickstart this drilling in mid-2024, after completion of a ground IP survey," remarked Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "The assay results from the Infill sampling have improved our geological understanding of the zone and suggest that there is a high likelihood that Goldshore's gold trend continues onto our property, something we hope the drilling will attest to in 2024."

Learn more at www.BigGold.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Digital Oilfields USA 2024,
Mar 06 2024 - Mar 07 2024
EV Charging Infrastructure MIDDLE EAST 2024

Related Posts