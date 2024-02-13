Big Gold samples historic core from Tabor property, assays 1.5 metres of 10.9 g/t gold

Big Gold (CSE: BG) is retesting historic core from the Tabor property in the heart of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. The goal is to grow resources at the project.

Hole RS-83-01 returned significant mineralization, intersecting 1.5 metres of 10.9 g/t gold, 34.1 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, and 1.8 % zinc, including 0.8 metres of 20.8 g/t gold, 56.9 g/t silver, 0.7% copper, and 3.3% zinc in previously sampled core.

In previously unsampled core, three of the four drill holes intersected low-grade gold mineralization within 10 metres of the hole end, indicating further potential at depth. Drill hole RS-83-01 intersected 0.2 g/t gold over 1 metre at the bottom of the hole. Additionally, hole RS-83-07 intersected 0.2 g/t gold over 0.6 metres; hole RS-83-14 intersected near-surface gold mineralization grading 0.1 g/t gold over 1.4 metre.

Big Gold says these results confirm the extension of the Shebandowan Greentone Belt onto the Tabor property.

"Utilizing the Infill sampling results with the 2023 desktop compilation and surface sampling results will help us better define our first drilling campaign targets in the East Divide zone. We are aiming to kickstart this drilling in mid-2024, after completion of a ground IP survey," remarked Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "The assay results from the Infill sampling have improved our geological understanding of the zone and suggest that there is a high likelihood that Goldshore's gold trend continues onto our property, something we hope the drilling will attest to in 2024."

