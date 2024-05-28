BigGeo using AI to transform mining efficiency, cost and sustainability

Crunching vast amounts of geospatial data is an intimidating, resource-consuming task. But the potential rewards are so rich — whether it is mapping a mineral deposit; creating more efficient travel and shipping routes; and yes, providing more accurate and timely weather and traffic reports.

BigGeo is looking to remove the intimidation factor and give companies immediate, interactive geospatial insights.

“With our technology, clients can execute fast and effective geospatial queries that improve data visualization,” says Brent Lane, cofounder and CEO of BigGeo. “This makes geospatial insights more accessible and actionable than ever before, empowering organizations to make informed decisions quickly.”

BigGeo’s mission is to convert the theoretical advancements uncovered during the founders’ 15 years of research into practical, market-ready solutions. Its volumetric and surface-level Discrete Global Grid System (DGGS), which manages surface-level, subsurface and aerial data, supports the integration of diverse data forms, including 2D and 3D data, and facilitates dynamic interactions with spatial data. The containerized deployment within Snowflake Native Apps allows interoperability across various data sets and enables secure, governed geospatial AI.

The ability to handle large volumes of real-time geospatial data and meet customers’ complex analysis demands is a particular point of pride for the BigGeo team. One of their customers, a major data supplier, used the solution to stream near real-time visualizations of a massive 150 million polygon data set at sub-second speeds, surpassing the capabilities of competing solutions. By directly connecting the visualization layer to the data supplier’s data warehouse, BigGeo enabled informed decision-making directly through the map.

BigGeo is one of three finalists for the 2024 Snowflake Startup Challenge, a global competition that awards up to US$1 million in investment.

“This accolade has definitely energized the entire BigGeo team to continue developing solutions that address real-world challenges, drive significant industry change, and build environmentally conscious solutions that align with our vision for a greener future,” says Brett Jones, cofounder and president of BigGeo.

Visit www.BigGeo.com to learn more.