Blue Lagoon cuts 24.40 g/t gold west of Boulder vein

Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTCQB:BLAGF) has shared final results from its 2022 phase two drilling program at Dome Mountain gold project, located near Smithers, B.C.

Hole DM-22-280 intersected typical quartz-carbonate vein material within altered tuffs, mineralized with mainly pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena at a drill depth of 226 metres to 229.5 metres grading 8.68 g/t gold, 68.4 g/t silver and 0.27% copper over 3.55 metres including 24.40 g/t gold, 158.0 g.t silver, 0.50% copper over 0.6 metres.

DM-22-283 intersected two wide mineralized quartz-carbonate veins and strong clay-sericite altered zones, with the upper zone from 307 metres to 316 metres returning 3.69 g/t gold, 28.2 g/t silver and 0.43% copper over 9.00 metres, including a higher-grade core of 7.28 g/t gold, 60.0 g/t silver and 0.94% copper over 3.87 metres. The lower zone was drilled from 349.3 metres to 364.4 metres, returning 1.97 g/t gold, 38.5 g/t silver and 0.39% copper over 15.15 metres, including 4.30 g/t gold, 80.0 g/t silver, and 0.79% copper over 4.3 metres. The lower zone also included a short interval (0.43 metres) of sulphides.

These drill holes were part of a series of holes to test the Boulder structure at depth (less than 200 metres from surface) and along strike to the west beyond the current (2021) resource model.

Blue Lagoon drilled 80 holes for 22,691 metres in 2021 and in 2022, Dome mountains resource estimates were reported as 662,00 indicated tonnes of 173,000 oz. gold and 876,000 oz. silver and 85,000 inferred tones of 16,000 oz. gold and 71,000 oz. silver.

