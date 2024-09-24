Blue Star Gold strikes 7.2 metres of 1.15% copper at Ataani

Blue Star Gold (TSXV: BAU; OTCQB: BAUFF) has reported striking results from its Ataani discovery within the Roma project in Nunavut's Kitikmeot region. The latest drilling, part of a 1,365-metre program, revealed significant copper grades in a massive sulphide zone.

Key drilling highlights include:

DD24-HI01-002: Intersected 7.2 metres at 1.15% copper equivalent Intersected 7.2 metres of 0.91% copper, 0.027% zinc, 0.002% lead, 0.13 g/t gold and 20.07 g/t silver Intersected 26.9 metres of 0.41% copper, 0.04% zinc, 0.01% lead, 0.11 g/t gold and 10.93 g/t silver

DD24-HI01-003: Intersected 1.7 metres of 0.88% copper equivalent Intersected 1.7 metres of 0.68% copper, 0.22% zinc, 0.12 g/t gold and 8.13 g/t silver



"The wide section of stringer to massive sulphide mineralization intersected in the second Ataani hole downdip from the first hole is encouraging and suggests the potential for a large system in the area,” said Blue Star CEO Grant Ewing. “These types of deposits tend to have multiple lenses and occur in clusters and only a small portion of the property has been assessed to date.”

The Ataani discovery's proximity to the proposed Grays Bay road and the High Lake VMS deposit adds to its strategic value.

Exploration has been extended with two additional drill holes, spanning 492 metres to the south and north of the initial drills, which have confirmed the presence of the mineralized zone. Results for these holes are awaited.

Further exploration work this season is aimed at enlarging Blue Star Gold’s gold and base metals resource base at both the Ulu and Roma projects.

For more information, visit www.BlueStarGold.ca.