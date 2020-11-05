Canadian Mining Journal

Fancamp drill plan Credit: Blue Thunder Gold

Blue Thunder Gold has released surface channel sampling results and initial diamond drillhole assays from its 510-sq.-km Muus gold property near Chibougamau in Quebec.

The latest results, from the Fancamp block, include high-grade intervals from trenching. Channel chip sample highlights include 3 metres of 12.37 g/t gold; 1.7 metres of 5.64 g/t gold; and 2 metres of 6.23 g/t gold.

In addition, initial drill results include 0.5 metres of 1.02 g/t gold from 115.2 metres; and 1 metre of 4.73 g/t gold, within a 5.4-metre interval of 1.15 g/t gold starting at 33.5 metres.

According to the release, these initial results confirm the company’s thesis of multiple, subparallel gold-mineralized structures, which would be part of a 25- to 75-metre wide corridor of veins, extending for over 2 km. Within the corridor, there are up to six of these structures, spaced approximately 15 to 30 metres apart.

“We are very pleased with these new channel sample results from Fancamp, which further establish the high-grade nature of surface mineralization at the B-Zone,” Robert Cinits, Blue Thunder’s president and CEO, said in a release.

Cinits added that these analytical results support Blue Thunder’s view of multiple, sub-parallel gold zones at the site, which are typical of lode gold-style deposits in the Abitibi. The initial drill intercepts also appear to correlate well with the modelled gold vein-structures.

Additional drill results are pending – between September and October, the explorer completed 14 holes, at three different zones.

Muus is in the eastern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt, and includes a series of transecting fault sets, such as the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones. These two structures are associated with several historic and operating precious and base metals mines in the area.

